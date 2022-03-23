Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and traded as high as C$2.04. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 1,216,280 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$715.93 million and a PE ratio of 13.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.