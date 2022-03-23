Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRPH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,592. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.

In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Graphite Bio by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 256,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 59,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

GRPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

