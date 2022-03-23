Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GRPH stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,592. Graphite Bio has a 52-week low of $5.54 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.
In related news, major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 23,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 177,565 shares of company stock worth $1,603,281. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
GRPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Graphite Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Graphite Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
About Graphite Bio (Get Rating)
Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.
