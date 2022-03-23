Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,296 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $14,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $7,739,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 36,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $2,535,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Green Dot stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $152,658 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.22.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

