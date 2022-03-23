Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREENHILL & CO., Inc. is a leading independent investment bank that provides financial advice on significant mergers, acquisitions and restructurings; assists private funds in raising capital from investors; and manages merchant banking funds. It acts for clients located throughout the world from its offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Toronto, Dallas and San Francisco. “

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

NYSE:GHL opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.48.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The company had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $360,531.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc is an independent investment bank, which engages in the provision of financial and strategic advice. It specializes on mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, and capital raising. The company was founded by Robert F. Greenhill in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.