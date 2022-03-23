Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Declares Dividend of GBX 40

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,471 ($32.53) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,558.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,889.85. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.97) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

