Grin (GRIN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.75 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $15.51 million and $1.75 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,556.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.07098149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.90 or 0.00286454 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.37 or 0.00856200 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00110525 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014143 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.90 or 0.00457984 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.40 or 0.00423903 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

