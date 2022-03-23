Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.88. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $438.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.13.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.