Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 26,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 621,936 shares.The stock last traded at $93.30 and had previously closed at $93.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.46.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after buying an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,723,000 after purchasing an additional 17,904 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,403,000 after purchasing an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

