Gulden Price Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Gulden has a market cap of $3.32 million and $5,474.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $120.34 or 0.00285351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000999 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,146,262 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

