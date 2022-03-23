Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,127 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,132 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 23,541 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 32.8% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The company had a trading volume of 282,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,932,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02. The company has a market capitalization of $229.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

