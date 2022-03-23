Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,469 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sysco by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

SYY traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. The stock had a trading volume of 60,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,537. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

