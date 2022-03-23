Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,867 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,830 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $34,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 3,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

INTU stock traded down $5.62 on Wednesday, hitting $470.37. 24,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,268. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $504.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $569.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock valued at $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

