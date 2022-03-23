Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $19.61 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,013 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $19,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 518,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.56. The stock had a trading volume of 902,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,008,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

