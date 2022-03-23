Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $7.55 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $22.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,535.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,043. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,277.41 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,482.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,671.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. OTR Global lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,845.00 to $1,630.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,965.48.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

