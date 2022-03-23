Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 16,795 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2,348.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 5,507.1% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, hitting $78.01. 4,162,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,002,555. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.24.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

