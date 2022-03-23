Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,248 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. 298,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.52.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total value of $628,941.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,303. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.