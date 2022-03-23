Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,568 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,057 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,958 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.03. 42,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.76.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

