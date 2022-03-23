Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 21,745 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 21,745 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,700,682. The company’s 50-day moving average is $249.98 and its 200-day moving average is $238.01. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

