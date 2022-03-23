Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 23,108 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 140,028 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23,108 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 2.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $147,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,427,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,024,320,000 after buying an additional 144,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,685,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,857,693,000 after purchasing an additional 203,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $5.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $999.00. 202,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,283,279. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $546.98 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $892.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $939.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 202.85, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

