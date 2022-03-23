Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 455 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $6,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after buying an additional 439,970 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after buying an additional 135,943 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after buying an additional 372,184 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $723,236,000 after buying an additional 83,375 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $787.29.

Shares of SIVB traded down $14.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $573.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.28 and its 200-day moving average is $654.75. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $467.22 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total transaction of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

