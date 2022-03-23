Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $9.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.62. 30,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,319. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $228.79 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

