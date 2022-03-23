Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 289,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,017 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 277,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $158.63. 167,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,627. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.05 and a 1-year high of $160.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

