Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.

Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (Get Rating)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

