Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 19.76%.
Shares of GIFI stock opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.87.
