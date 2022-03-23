Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0062 on Top Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Handy has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $79,240.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00047351 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.65 or 0.06974863 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,100.97 or 0.99790639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042701 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

