Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,650 ($21.72) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,315 ($17.31) to GBX 1,205 ($15.86) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,590 ($20.93) to GBX 1,530 ($20.14) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,166.17.

HRGLY stock opened at $29.24 on Monday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.77.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

