Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.85

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HWG opened at GBX 172.39 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 176.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 174.29. Harworth Group has a 1-year low of GBX 124 ($1.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.30 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £556.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Harworth Group from GBX 184 ($2.42) to GBX 197 ($2.59) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.