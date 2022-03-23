Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hayward Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company’s brand portfolio includes AquaVac(R), AquaRite(R), ColorLogic(R), Navigator(R), OmniLogic(R), OmniHub(TM), TriStar(R), Super Pump(R), TurboCell(R), pHin(TM), CAT Controllers(R), HCP Pumps and Saline C(R) Series. Hayward Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAYW. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $17.90 on Monday. Hayward has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick Roetken sold 66,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $1,663,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Hayward in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,958,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Hayward in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

