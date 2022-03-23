Head-To-Head Contrast: Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) versus Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -55.54% -24.92% -13.91% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Zymergen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 2.63 -$63.77 million ($0.05) -2.32 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zymergen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Zymergen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zymergen 3 5 0 0 1.63

Auxly Cannabis Group presently has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential upside of 438.79%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Zymergen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of Zymergen shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Auxly Cannabis Group (Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Zymergen (Get Rating)

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

