Head-To-Head Contrast: Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) & Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Banco Santander (Brasil) pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Banco Santander (Brasil) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) 0 3 0 0 2.00 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 3 0 0 2.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.92%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a consensus price target of $5.85, suggesting a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Banco Santander (Brasil).

Profitability

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) 14.83% 12.63% 1.43% Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.73% 7.96% 0.86%

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Banco Santander (Brasil) and Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) $16.79 billion 1.63 $2.88 billion $0.40 18.28 Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.00 $704.86 million $0.80 6.71

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander (Brasil), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Banco Santander (Brasil) (Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking. The Global Wholesale Banking segment offers financial services and structured solutions to its customers. The company was founded on August 9, 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (Get Rating)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

