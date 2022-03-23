Head-To-Head Contrast: Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) versus Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

This table compares Fission Uranium and Vedanta’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -38.01 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.29 $1.54 billion $2.72 6.07

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Fission Uranium. Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vedanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Vedanta shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39% Vedanta 17.13% 48.89% 20.81%

Volatility and Risk

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fission Uranium and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus price target of $1.60, suggesting a potential upside of 110.50%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Vedanta.

Summary

Vedanta beats Fission Uranium on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Vedanta (Get Rating)

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.