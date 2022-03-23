Head-To-Head Contrast: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) vs. BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BAB and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 21.18% 16.35% 10.91% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers -4.30% -38.63% -4.07%

BAB has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BAB and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.07 million 2.10 $650,000.00 $0.09 9.89 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.16 billion 0.24 -$50.00 million ($3.19) -5.49

BAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BAB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BAB and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 1 1 4 0 2.50

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus price target of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 64.76%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than BAB.

Summary

BAB beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB (Get Rating)

BAB, Inc. engages in the franchising and licensing of bagel and muffin retail units. It offers products under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), SweetDuet, Brewster’s Coffee, and Jacobs Bros. Bagels brands. The company was founded on December 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

