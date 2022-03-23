Head-To-Head Contrast: YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) versus AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) and AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

YaSheng Group has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and AppHarvest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest -1,836.31% -27.63% -21.59%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares YaSheng Group and AppHarvest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AppHarvest $9.05 million 69.73 -$166.19 million ($1.72) -3.63

YaSheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AppHarvest.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for YaSheng Group and AppHarvest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00

AppHarvest has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.22%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

YaSheng Group Company Profile

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products. The company was founded by Changsheng Zhou in 2004 and is headquartered in Lanzhou, China.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

