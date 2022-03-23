Head-To-Head Review: Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) versus Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) and Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Wealth Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fission Uranium and Wealth Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.02) -38.01 Wealth Minerals N/A N/A -$3.97 million ($0.01) -31.60

Fission Uranium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wealth Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Fission Uranium and Wealth Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fission Uranium presently has a consensus target price of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 110.50%. Given Fission Uranium’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Wealth Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Fission Uranium and Wealth Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.47% -2.39% Wealth Minerals N/A -5.72% -5.21%

Risk and Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Wealth Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

