HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. HealthEquity updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.210-$1.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.21-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.23. The stock had a trading volume of 54,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,891. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -830.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $84.78.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HQY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.92.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 319,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after buying an additional 86,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 70,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after buying an additional 59,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 47,926 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.