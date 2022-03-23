Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
