Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.56.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

PEAK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. 30,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,397,913. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.