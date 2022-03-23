Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $4.90. 31,230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,886,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $721.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,116,000 after acquiring an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 554,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 509,932 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.