Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.800-$1.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.44 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.250-$4.750 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

NYSE HLF traded down $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $31.73. 1,529,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $31.46 and a 52 week high of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 70,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 269,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 177,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.