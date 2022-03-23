Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) will report $69.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.02 million and the lowest is $69.00 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $68.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $292.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $283.73 million to $306.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $302.35 million to $345.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $18.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

