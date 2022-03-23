Highland Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,237,133,000 after buying an additional 679,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after purchasing an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after purchasing an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,572. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $457.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $360.55 and a one year high of $513.00. The company has a market capitalization of $473.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

