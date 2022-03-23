Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives GBX 2,585 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,585 ($34.03).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.86) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.86) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,103 ($27.69) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,004.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,220.76. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 1,767 ($23.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.38%.

In related news, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.17), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($719,668.56). Also, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.72) per share, for a total transaction of £29,310 ($38,586.10).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

