Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,124.09

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,124.09 ($14.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($14.72). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.01), with a volume of 50,408 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on HFG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,065.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72.

In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.27), for a total transaction of £504,000 ($663,507.11).

Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

