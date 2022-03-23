HLS Therapeutics Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

TSE HLS opened at C$14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.43. HLS Therapeutics has a 12-month low of C$13.62 and a 12-month high of C$21.37. The firm has a market cap of C$483.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLS shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Clarus Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

