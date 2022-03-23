HNR Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow (NYSE:HNRAU)

HNR Acquisition’s (NYSE:HNRAU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, March 23rd. HNR Acquisition had issued 7,500,000 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE HNRAU remained flat at $$10.03 on Tuesday.

