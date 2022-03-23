HOPR Reaches Market Cap of $26.88 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, HOPR has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One HOPR coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $26.88 million and $447,068.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00047469 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.53 or 0.06987607 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,382.93 or 1.00000798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042512 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s launch date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 210,203,458 coins and its circulating supply is 166,803,842 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

