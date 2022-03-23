Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.86.

HRL stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

