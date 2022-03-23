Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Price Target Lowered to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.33.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $92.82 on Tuesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.80.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total value of $109,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

