Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Howard Hughes stock opened at $99.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 1.45. Howard Hughes has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 2.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Howard Hughes will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 73,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 40.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

