HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,108,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,837,792. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.77.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in HP by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in HP by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

