HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $649.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EverGrowCoin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00227860 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

