Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

Shares of HTHT traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,434,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,383,000 after purchasing an additional 843,394 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,152,000 after buying an additional 4,082,702 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,786,000 after buying an additional 5,932,297 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,599,000 after buying an additional 159,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,124,000 after buying an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

